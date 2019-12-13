|
O'KANE MAY 1st Anniversary In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother May who died on 15th December 2018.
God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be,
So He put His arms around you and whispered "Come to me"
With tearful eyes we watched you,
We watched you fade away,
Although we loved you dearly,
We could not make you stay.
A golden heart stopped beating,
Hard-working hands at rest,
God broke our hearts to prove to us,
He chose to take the best.
It's lonesome here without you,
We miss you more each day,
Life doesn't seem the same,
Since you have gone away
When days are sad and lonely,
And everything goes wrong
We seem to hear you whisper
"Cheer up and carry on"
Each time we see your picture,
You seem to smile and say
Don't cry, I'm in God's hands
We'll meet again some day.
Sadly missed and remembered by sons Brian, Michael, John, Seamus and Martin and daughters Mary, Judy, Anne and Madeline, sons-in-law Kevin, Paul and Michael, daughters-in-law Jennifer, Bridgeen, Margaret and Josie, grandchildren and great grandchildren
Published in Derry Journal on Dec. 13, 2019