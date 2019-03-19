McGINLEY May (Mary) nee McCallion

5th Anniversary In loving memory of a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandma who died on the 24th March 2014.



Mum,

Things I feel most deeply are the hardest things to say,

Dearest Mum I loved you in a very special way,

If I could have one life time wish,

One dream that could come true,

I'd pray to God with all my heart,

For yesterday with you.



St. Joseph pray for her



Missing you always, your daughter Helen.



We thought of you today,

But that is nothing new,

We thought about you yesterday,

And days before that too.

We think of you in silence,

We often speak your name,

All we have is memories,

And your picture in a frame,

Your memory is a keepsake,

From which we'll never part,

God has you in his arms,

We have you in our hearts,

Sweet Granny



St Joseph pray for her.



Sadly missed by grandchildren, and great grandchild, Kerry, Seán Paul, Oisin and Neil