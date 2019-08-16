Resources More Obituaries for MATT DOHERTY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? MATT DOHERTY

The wife, son, daughter in law and grandsons of the late Matt Doherty, 34 Dunmore Gardens, would like to express their sincere and heartfelt thanks, to all their family, relatives, friends neighbours who supported and sympathised, with us, during our recent sad bereavement. Thanks to all who called to our home, sent mass cards, floral tributes and attended the funeral, including representatives of Derry City and Glentoran football clubs. Thanks also, to those who travelled to attend the funeral. A special word of thanks to all who provided food or helped in any way, during the wake. A special thanks, also, to all the care and nursing staff, at Owenmore care home and Seymour Gardens, who helped care for Matt, during the past 3 years. To father Paul Frazier for his beautiful and very fitting celebration of the funeral mass. A special thanks to Anne Marie and Aidan, for the beautiful music and singing, at the mass. We also would like to thank all those who participated, in the mass. Thank you, also, to Bradley & McLaughlin Funeral Directors for the professional and dignified handling of all the funeral arrangements. As it would be impossible to thank everyone, individually, please accept this as a token of our appreciation.



Matt's Month Mind Mass will take place on Tuesday, 20th August, in St Mary's Church, Creggan at 7.30pm. All welcome. Published in Derry Journal on Aug. 16, 2019