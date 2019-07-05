Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARY McCARTNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY McCARTNEY

Memories Condolences

MARY McCARTNEY Memories
McCARTNEY-CAREY MARY
10th Anniversary
Treasured memories of our wonderful mum, mother-in-law and grandmother who died 5th July 2009.

Mum, from our hearts we say
You were the cornerstone of our life.
No words can express
How you excelled as a mother, grandmother and wife.

Mum, living with you was trouble free
And whether our love for you is pronounced verbally,
Or written in stone,
It still doesn't show how you're loved and missed terribly !!!

Sorely missed and lovingly remembered by your daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren xox
Published in Derry Journal on July 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.