|
|
|
McCARTNEY-CAREY MARY
10th Anniversary
Treasured memories of our wonderful mum, mother-in-law and grandmother who died 5th July 2009.
Mum, from our hearts we say
You were the cornerstone of our life.
No words can express
How you excelled as a mother, grandmother and wife.
Mum, living with you was trouble free
And whether our love for you is pronounced verbally,
Or written in stone,
It still doesn't show how you're loved and missed terribly !!!
Sorely missed and lovingly remembered by your daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren xox
Published in Derry Journal on July 5, 2019