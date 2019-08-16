Services Viewing 09:30 - 11:00 Our Mother of Good Counsel Church Pennswood Rd., Bryn Mawr View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 Our Mother of Good Counsel Church Pennswood Rd., Bryn Mawr. View Map Resources More Obituaries for MARY McANDREWS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? MARY McANDREWS

1930 - 2019 Notice Condolences McANDREWS (nee McHugh) Mary E. March 20, 1930 of Haverford, PA, USA passed away peacefully on August 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Deacon George F. McAndrews; devoted mother of Mary Elizabeth Walling (Richard), George F. Jr., John, Paddi Anne, Kevin, Thomas, Lizanne Glennon (Joseph), Joyce, Susan Beatty, and Eileen; and grandmother to Joseph, Laura, George and Burke and sister to John and Helen. Preceded in death by her parents John McHugh (Philadelphia), Elizabeth Burke (Park Claudy, Ireland), and her brother Leo (Philadelphia). A Mass of christian burial will be held on Fri., Aug. 16th, 11 AM, at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, Pennswood Rd., Bryn Mawr. Family and friends are invited to Mary's Viewing from 9:30 to 11 AM at church. Int. Calvary Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Mother's Home, 51 N. MacDade Blvd., Darby, PA 19023. Mary was born in Philadelphia on March 20, 1930. At age seven, after the sudden death of her father working on the Pennsylvania Railroad, her family returned to Ireland. At the onset of World War I, Mary's grandfather, Mickey Burke had them return to the United States to be raised as Yanks. Mary attended Most Blessed Sacrament in West Philadelphia and West Catholic Girls High. At age 17, it was love at first sight when Mary saw George "Punchy" in his football uniform. Mary and George were married on Thanksgiving Day 1952 upon his return from World War II. They welcomed Mary Beth, their first of ten children, on Labor Day, 1953. Mary and George loved to dance and sing. Mary was an avid reader, always current on cultural and political events. She had a great sense of style, she wove a good story, had a wonderful sense humor, an irresistible laugh, and was full of compassion. Mary enjoyed the Jersey shore and was always the last to leave the beach. After her tenth child, Eileen, entered Presentation BVM (Wynnewood), Mary began working full time at Bryn Mawr Medical Specialists. In 1979, the family moved to Maryland where she continued her career as Director of Medical Records at Union Memorial Hospital. A women of great faith, Mary began her vocation as a Eucharistic Minister at Saint John's Catholic Church (Columbia, MD). Mary and George returned to the Main Line in 1998 and joined Saint Isaac Jogues Parish (Wayne) where her devotion continued as a Eucharistic Minister, and Grief Counselor at Saint Isaac Jogues (Wayne) and Our Mother of Good Counsel (Bryn Mawr). Mary and George joined the Sunrise retirement community in 2018 where they enjoyed their final days. In Mary's words, "Live, love and laugh". Published in Derry Journal on Aug. 16, 2019