Services Funeral Mass 12:30 St. Columb's Church Chapel Road Waterside

Notice KELLY MARY We the family of the late Mary Kelly, Hayesbank Park, Derry (formerly Elegance, Carlisle Road) would like to express our thanks and gratitude to all of the family, friends and neighbours who have helped and supported Mary during her time in hospital over the summer and supported us in our loss. Thank you all who attended the wake and funeral, sent cards and helped in various ways during the wake. We would like to thank all the exceptional staff in Altnagelvin and Waterside Hospitals, especially Ward 31 which looked after Mary with such amazing care, kindness and dignity in her last few days. We would like to thank Kay and Oliver, Brendan and Sue and family, the Mulvey's and her neighbours in Hayesbank including the McCormack's and the Gallagher's. We would especially like to thank Margaret Bonner and her entire family who were so kind to Mary and were instrumental in allowing Mary to live at home for the last two years. We would like to thank Fr. Canney for the lovely funeral mass and the Priests of the parish who were so attentive to Mary during her time in hospital. Thank you to W.J. O'Brien & Son Funeral Directors for the dignified way in which they carried out the funeral arrangements.



Mary's Month's Mind Mass will be celebrated on Sunday 27th October at 12.30 p.m. in St. Columb's Church, Chapel Road, Waterside. Published in Derry Journal on Oct. 22, 2019