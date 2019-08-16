Resources More Obituaries for MARY BRESLIN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? MARY BRESLIN

Notice BRESLIN Mary 16th July 2019

The family of the late Mary Breslin would like to thank all those who sympathized with us during our recent bereavement. Thanks to all who attended wake and funeral, travelled a distance to be with us, sent Mass cards, Sympathy cards, and Floral Tributes. Our grateful thanks to Dr. Duffy and Dr. Cassidy Moville Medical Centre. District Nurses Kathleen and Jacqueline. Carers Christine, Roisin, Rose and Marian. Team from Bluebird care who initially cared for Mum and Occupational Therapist Marian. Your loving care and dedication was much appreciated. A special thanks to Fr. Mailey, and Fr. Farren who visited Mum during her illness. Also Anne Marie who brought her the Eucharist every weekend. Thanks to Fr. Farren for celebrating a beautiful Requiem Mass. Patricia for the lovely music and singing. Alter servers, Readers, Gifts bearers and Eucharist Ministers. Thanks to Liam Collins Funeral Directors for the professional and dignified manner in which they carried out funeral arrangements. The Strand Hotel for the beautiful meal. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually please accept this acknowledgment as an expression of our gratitude.



Mary's Month's Mind Mass will be celebrated at 7p.m. in St. Columba's Church, Drung on Friday 16th August 2019. Published in Derry Journal on Aug. 16, 2019