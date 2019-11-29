Home

BONNER 2nd Anniversary
In loving memory of Mary Margaret (Marie) Bonner (nee Duffy), who passed away peacefully on 1st December 2017.

Do not stand at my grave and weep

Do not stand at my grave and weep,
I am not there ...I do not sleep.
I am the thousand winds that blow,
I am the diamond glints on snow,
I am the sunlight on ripened grain,
I am the gentle autumn rain.
When you waken in the morning's hush,
I am the swift uplifting rush,
Of gentle birds in circling flight,
I am the soft star that shines at night,
Do not stand at my grave and cry,
I am not there, I did not die.

Always remembered, loved and sadly missed by her husband William, children Nicola, Fearghal, Karen, Ciaran and Chiarrai, her grandchildren, brothers, sister, friends and neighbours.

Anniversary Mass will be in St. Eugene's Cathedral at 7.30p.m. on Friday 6th December
Published in Derry Journal on Nov. 29, 2019
