KERR MARY ANNE & JOHN R. 22nd & 12th Anniversaries
In loving memory of our dear parents Mary Anne who died on 28th June 1997, and John R. who died 27th July, 2007.
Each of us in our own way,
Have special thoughts of you today.
No longer in our lives to share,
But in our hearts you are always there.
Your presence we miss, your memory we treasure.
Loved and sadly missed by your daughter Catherine.
Always loved and sadly missed by your loving son Norman, daughter-in-law Linda, grandchildren Emma and Paul.
Loved and remembered always, your grand-daughter Honey, John G. and great-grandchildren.
Published in Derry Journal on July 26, 2019