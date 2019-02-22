Resources More Obituaries for MARION McTERNAN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? MARION McTERNAN

The family of the late Marion McTernan wish to thank sincerely all those who supported and sympathised with us in our recent bereavement. Our thanks to Father McCaughey of St Patrick's, Pennyburn for his spiritual guidance and for celebrating Requiem Mass, to all those who came to our home, our mother's neighbours in Belmont Crescent, those who attended the funeral, sent mass cards, letters of condolence and flowers, to Catherine, Robert and Declan for the beautiful music, to WJ O'Brien and Son for their dignified and professional funeral arrangement. We cannot thank enough our mother's home carers for their compassionate care and support and for enabling us to extend her life in her home for so long, and to the staff of Sevenoaks for their care and kindness in her final months. Please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude.



Month's mind mass for Marion will be celebrated on March 2nd at 6pm in St Patrick's Church Pennyburn. Published in Derry Journal on Feb. 22, 2019