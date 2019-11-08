Home

FAULKNER MARIE
Nee O'Connell

5th Anniversary In loving memory of a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who passed away 11th November, 2013.

A smile for all, a heart of gold,
One of the best this world could hold.

We feel so sad when those we love,
Are called to live in "The Home Above"
But they have gone to prepare the way,
And we'll meet them again some day.
For God has told us that nothing can sever,
A life he created to live on forever.
So let God's promise soften our sorrow,
And give us new strength for a brighter tomorrow.

Sadly missed by husband John, daughters Patricia, Deirdre, son Danny, David and Mel and grandchildren and great granddaughter Sadie.
Published in Derry Journal on Nov. 8, 2019
