Notice DOHERTY Margaret 7th February 2019

Margaret's Sons and Daughter; Sean Tony Mark and Patricia wish to express our sincere and heartfelt thanks to everyone who sympathised with us on the recent sad loss of our Mother. To our family, friends and community, to those who came to the house, those that travelled long distances, sent mass cards, flowers or attended the funeral we are eternally grateful for your words of comfort and support. Sincere thanks to all the priests of Glendermott Parish past and present for all your spiritual support and prayers for Mum. Special thanks to Fr Michael Canny for celebrating such a beautiful requiem mass and to Sarah Griffin and Isobel Caldwell for providing the musical arrangement. A special thanks also to Willie and Kieran of W.J.O'Brien & Sons Funeral Directors for the professional and dignified handling of all of the funeral arrangements. Finally we would especially like to thank the Staff, Doctors and Nurses of Altnagelvin Hospital for the exemplary care and attention which they provided to our mother over these last number of years. A special word of thanks to Dr Rose Sharkey and Michelle Doherty, Dr Elder and Dr Neil Black for the personal and compassionate care which they afforded Mum. Thanks also to the staff and care workers of Daleview Nursing Home for making Mum feel at home during her short stay and to Pat from the Compassionate Communities team for the companionship she gave Mum. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our sincere appreciation.



We will celebrate Mum's month mind at 12 Mass on Sunday 10th March at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Trench Road, Derry. Published in Derry Journal on Mar. 8, 2019