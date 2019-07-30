CHADWICK Margaret Birthday Wishes



Birthday memories of a dear Daughter, Sister, Aunt and Godmother who would have celebrated her birthday on 31st July.





Birthday wishes, sent to Heaven, from your family below.

We miss and love you dearly and we wanted you to know.

Your birthday's not forgotten and your memory, lives on.

We celebrate the life you had, even though you have gone.



If we were given just one wish, One that would come true,

We would wish you back beside us to spend this day with you.

We will always love and miss you and often shed a tear,

Especially on your special day, year after year.





All our love, Dad Ken, Mum Mary, Celine and Niall, Kenneth, Christopher and Marion, your Nephew Kenny and Niece and GodDaughter Anna Rose. Published in Derry Journal on July 30, 2019