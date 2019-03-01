McCLEAN LILY 10th Anniversary



In loving memory of our devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who died on 6th March 2009.



We think of you so often,

Gently whispering your name,

We close our eyes and imagine,

If you were here again.



We smile at all your sayings,

The funny and the wise,

And sigh as we remember,

Those happy times gone by.



We wonder what you're thinking,

As you look down from the sky,

Do you know how much we miss you,

With every day that passes by.



Rest assured our angel,

As you watch over each of us,

You're still the light that guides,

And the source of all our love.



As we reflect on memories past,

And look at those to come,

We hope you know our dearest mother,

That you're still in every one.



Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

Queen of peace, pray for her.



Remembered with much love always and so sadly missed by your daughters, sons, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in Derry, Dublin, Donegal, Belfast, Glasgow and Australia. Published in Derry Journal on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More