Resources More Obituaries for LIAM McGUINNESS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? LIAM McGUINNESS

Notice McGUINNESS LIAM 4th March 2019

Liam's mother Rachel and extended family wish to express their sincere thanks and appreciation for all the help, support and generosity received following their recent sad bereavement. We thank everyone who attended the wake, sent Mass cards, sympathy cards and flowers and attended the Funeral Mass. Thank you to all the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of Ward 50 and the N.W. Cancer Centre for the constant care and dedication they showed to Liam. To Liam's work colleagues and staff of E&I Engineering, to the local shops for their generosity.Thank you to the McClay family and all of Liam's friends. To Badger's Bar for the refreshments afterwards. Many thanks to Fr. Chris Ferguson for the beautiful Requiem Mass and to Ciara McCafferty for the beautiful singing. Finally, to Bradley & McLaughlin for their professional and dignified handling of all the arrangements. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our sincere appreciation. The McGuinness Family are truly humbled.



Liam's Month's Mind Mass will be celebrated at 7 p.m. on Wednesday 3rd April at St. Joseph's Church, Galliagh. Published in Derry Journal on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices Send Flowers Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.