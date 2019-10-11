|
BARR & MURPHY LIAM & CIARAN 6th & 3rd Anniversaries
Treasured memories of Liam, a beloved husband, father, father-in-law and Boya who died on 10th October 2013 R.I.P
Will those who think of them today,
A little prayer to Jesus say.
Sadly missed by your loving wife Helena, sons Damien and Niall, daughter Sinead, son-in-law Paul and grandchildren Caolan and Étaín
Treasured memories of Ciaran William who passed away on the 17th October 2016, a beloved son, brother, grandson and nephew.
Always remembered by his Daddy Paul and Mammy Sinead, his brother Caolan, sister Étaín, his granny Helena and aunts and uncles.
Anniversary Mass for Liam and Ciaran will be celebrated in St Mary's Church, Creggan on Saturday 12th October 2019 at 6.30 p.m.
Published in Derry Journal on Oct. 11, 2019