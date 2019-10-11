Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Liam Barr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Liam Barr

Memories Condolences

Liam Barr Memories
BARR & MURPHY LIAM & CIARAN 6th & 3rd Anniversaries

Treasured memories of Liam, a beloved husband, father, father-in-law and Boya who died on 10th October 2013 R.I.P

Will those who think of them today,
A little prayer to Jesus say.

Sadly missed by your loving wife Helena, sons Damien and Niall, daughter Sinead, son-in-law Paul and grandchildren Caolan and Étaín

Treasured memories of Ciaran William who passed away on the 17th October 2016, a beloved son, brother, grandson and nephew.

Always remembered by his Daddy Paul and Mammy Sinead, his brother Caolan, sister Étaín, his granny Helena and aunts and uncles.

Anniversary Mass for Liam and Ciaran will be celebrated in St Mary's Church, Creggan on Saturday 12th October 2019 at 6.30 p.m.
Published in Derry Journal on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.