BARR
Cherished memories of a dear father Lennie who died 24th February 2006 and dearly loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother Rosaleen who died on 20th September 1997.
Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on them.
Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for them.
Sadly missed by their family, Michael, Iris, Emma, Stuart, Tommy, Sharon, Martin, Tanya and Kirsty, Susan, Nigel, Georgia, Harry, Lynda, Stuart, Dylan, Kaitlyn, friends and relatives, Derry, Antrim and London.
Published in Derry Journal on Mar. 1, 2019
