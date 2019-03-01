Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LENNIE BARR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LENNIE BARR

Memories Condolences

LENNIE BARR Memories
BARR
Cherished memories of a dear father Lennie who died 24th February 2006 and dearly loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother Rosaleen who died on 20th September 1997.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on them.
Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for them.

Sadly missed by their family, Michael, Iris, Emma, Stuart, Tommy, Sharon, Martin, Tanya and Kirsty, Susan, Nigel, Georgia, Harry, Lynda, Stuart, Dylan, Kaitlyn, friends and relatives, Derry, Antrim and London.
Published in Derry Journal on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.