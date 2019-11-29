|
|
|
MCDEVITT KEVIN
The wife and daughter of the late Kevin McDevitt would like to express their heartfelt thanks for all the help, support and generosity received during their recent sad bereavement from the family circle, neighbours, friends and church members. Thanks to all who visited Kevin during his illness, attended the wake and funeral, sent cards, letters, messages of support and floral tributes. Thank you to Dr Tom Flannery, Hannah McMichael, Sharon McClean (Oncology Nurses) and medical team of the Royal Victoria Hospital. Thank you to Dr Harney and her medical team at the City Hospital. Thank you to all staff at Altnagelvin Hospital A & E department, Ward 41 and The Cancer Centre. Thank you to Dr Deane, Dr Sweeney and staff of Northside Surgery, also staff of Shantallow Health Centre. Thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff of the Foyle Hospice for the excellent palliative care to Kevin. Thank you to the paramedics and home carers. Thank you to Sweeney Funeral Directors, Milford, Co Donegal for the professional and dignified manner in which they carried out their duties. Thanks also to Rev Stephen Hibbert, Rev Knox Jones, Rev Mark Shaw and hospital chaplains for their pastoral care to us as a family. Thank you to the Management and Staff of National Windscreens and Lisnagelvin Jobs and Benefits Office. Please accept our thanks to all who were there for us. Hoping this acknowledgment will show our greatest gratitude.
Roberta McDevitt and Murielle McDevitt
4 Blackthorn Manor
Published in Derry Journal on Nov. 29, 2019