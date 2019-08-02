Resources More Obituaries for KEITH EAST Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? KEITH EAST

The family and friends of the recently deceased Keith Dean East, formerly from Texas, U.S.A. and recently Star Apartments, Derry wish to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown to us on our recent loss. We offer our heartfelt thanks to all who attended the wake, Funeral Mass and Interment and to all that provided emotional and practical support at this difficult time. May we express our heartfelt loss to all the many friends who had both Keith and May as friends for the many years they lived in the United States of America where they spent many happy years together. To all at Foyle Hospice, you are very special people. No words could ever express our thanks and appreciation for the care and respect shown to both Keith and all the family members. Very special thanks to Fr. Paddy O'Kane for his amazing Homily, his attendance at the wake and his very personal conducting of the Funeral Mass and Interment. We would like to give a mention to the three people who provided the stunning music for the Funeral and at the graveside. We are most grateful. Many thanks to W.J. O'Brien, Funeral Directors on your attention to detail and your guidance in the final details. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for all intentions.



On behalf of Caroline, Sean and Karen and Paddy may we take this opportunity to thank everyone who gave us strength and assistance during the wake and funeral. It was, and always will be, very much appreciated. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude.



May we extend an invitation to anyone who wishes to attend Month's Mind Mass in Holy Family Chapel, Ballymagroarty on Tuesday 6th August at 7.15 p.m. and wishes to join us after for tea and sandwiches in Keith's apartment at Star Factory Apartments, Foyle Road. Published in Derry Journal on Aug. 2, 2019