HENDERSON KATHLEEN 16th Anniversary

In sad and loving memory of our dear mother Kathleen who died on 7th August 2003. R.I.P.

It just seems like yesterday since you were here with us,
Your smiling face and caring ways, your wisdom and your grace.

You took part of all of us when God took you on that day,
But the example that you showed us makes us stronger in every way.

You left us with great memories that we will always hold dear,
You live with us everyday in spirit, we always feel you near.

God Bless You Mammy and keep you safe in God's Arms.

Love always

Your sons and daughters and all your family.

St. Theresa and St. Pio pray for her.
Published in Derry Journal on Aug. 6, 2019
