|
|
|
DOHERTY KATHLEEN 10th November 2019
The family of the late Kathleen Doherty wish to express their sincere gratitude to everyone who sympathised with them at their recent bereavement, those who called to the house, attended the funeral and those who sent Mass cards, messages of sympathy and support and floral tributes. We would also like to thank the Nursing Staff and Doctors on Ward 44 and Ward 42, Altnagelvin Hospital for their compassion and care of Kathleen during her short illness. Special thanks to Abbey Funeral Services for their help and support and for the professional and dignified manner in which they conducted the Funeral. The family would also like to thank Fr. McFaul for his support during this difficult time. As a token of our sincere gratitude the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for all your intentions.
Kathleen's Month's Mind Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday 10th December at 7.15 p.m. in the Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty.
Published in Derry Journal on Dec. 6, 2019