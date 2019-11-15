|
CONNOLLY KATHLEEN (Kay)
The family of the late Kathleen (Kay) Connolly (nee Duffy), wish to extend our sincere thanks for the many kindnesses and for the condolences and support that we received following her death on 8th September 2019. We would like to thank all those who attended the funeral, who have sent cards and who have donated to Age Concern Derry, in lieu of flowers. A special thanks to Kathryn Ellis and Declan Carlin for the beautiful music at the funeral. We would also like to thank the care team and management at North West Care and Support, who cared for Kathleen with patience, love and kindness between August 2012- July 2015; Killian Johnston and the staff of Sweeney Pharmacy, Derry; Community Occupational Therapy and Physiotherapy departments in Derry; All the doctors and staff at Aberfoyle Medical Practice; Age Concern, Derry; Dr Stephen Todd, Altnagelvin Hospital; Churches Trust Ltd, Derry; Staff and management at Riverview Lodge care-home, Newport-on-Tay, Fife; Staff at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee; Canon Martin Drysdale, Newport-on-Tay, Fife; Fr Michael McCaughey, Pennyburn; Fr Kevin Mullan, Drumquin; Fr Colm Clerkin, Thornhill; Archbishop Eamonn Martin; Aston and Son, Funeral Directors, Dundee; W J O'Brien &Son Ltd, Funeral Directors, Eglinton.
Published in Derry Journal on Nov. 15, 2019