BRINKLEY KATHLEEN 2nd Anniversary



In loving memory of my dear and loving wife Kathleen, our beautiful Mother, a special grandmother who entered Heaven on the 23rd February 2017.



Someday I hope to meet you, someday, I know not when,

To clasp your hand in a better land, never to part again.

I've lost my life's companion, a life linked with my own,

You're still mine to remember, a wife proud to own.



Always loved and sadly missed by your loving husband Lee.



God saw you getting tired, and a cure was not to be.

So He put His arms around you and whispered "Come to Me".

With tearful eyes we watched you, we watched you fade away,

Although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay.

A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest,

God broke our hearts to prove us, He chose to take the best.



Lovingly remembered by your daughter Nicola, sons Gavin and Mark, son-in-law Kenny, daughters-in-law Debbie and Patricia and all of your grandchildren.



Anniversary Mass will take place on Saturday 23rd February 2019 at 7pm in St. Josephs, Galliagh. Published in Derry Journal on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More