BIERWAS (nee Doherty)
Kathleen
12th Anniversary
In loving memory of my dear Mum, who sadly passed away on 10th August 2007, aged 58 years.
For all those who think of Kathleen today,
A little thought or prayer of thanks for all that she brought to us.
I lost a mother with a heart of gold,
No morning dawns, no evening falls, without a thought of you.
So much in life has happened that I wanted you to share,
And so many times I needed you and I wished that you were there.
Although unseen and unheard I know that you are near,
A Guardian to our angels.
Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by Stephanie, Michael and grandsons Aidan and Jake.
Published in Derry Journal on Aug. 9, 2019