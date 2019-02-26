Resources More Obituaries for KAROL KELLY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? KAROL KELLY

Memories Condolences KELLY KAROL 1st Anniversary

In loving memory of Our Son, brother, partner, father and uncle, who died on 4th March 2018.



To lose someone so special, is really hard to bear,

It hardly seems believeable that you're not longer there.

Little did we know that morning that God was going to call your name,

In life we loved you dearly, in death we do the same.



A loving thought, a silent prayer,

For Karol resting in God's loving care.



Always remembered and sadly missed by Mum and Dad.



You went away so suddenly, we did not say goodbye,

But brothers can never be parted, precious memories never die.

So I said "See you later", dear brother, wait for me,

In the beauty of God's Heaven, where the best is yet to be.



Loved and cherished Brother, Paul and Emma.



Loved and missed always, your Godson Anthony.



You're the lovely brother, I've adored since I was small,

And for me the day you left us was the saddest time of all.



Loved and cherished Brother, Emma-Louise and Gavin.



My beautiful Karol

Your laughter felt like sunshine,

Your smile was always bright,

When you where here beside me,

My world was bathed in light.

I'm looking forward to the day I have you back in sight,

I know you'll be the first I see, as I enter the light.



Love you always, miss you forever.



Always, Your Farah xx



My Daddy

If I could turn back time and once more hear your voice,

I'd tell you that out of all the Daddies you'd still be my only choice.

Please always know I love you and no one could ever take your place.



Love you infinity, your Wee Jax



First Anniversary Mass, Friday 1st March at 7.30 p.m. in St. Mary's Chapel, Creggan. Published in Derry Journal on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices