DUNNE (Nee KEARNEY) KAREN
2nd Anniversary
In loving memory of Karen - our dear Mother, Daughter, Sister and Grandmother, who died on 14th July 2017.

Most Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on Karen's soul.

Our Lady of Knock and Our Lady of Fatima - Pray for Karen and for all the family.

Sadly and sorely missed by her loving children, Shauna, Stephen and Corina; her loving parents - Colm & Sheila Kearney, her brothers and sisters - Columba, Marie, Angela, Joseph, Martin, Dermot, Oonagh, Daniel, Brendan and Paul, her daughter-in-law Kerry, grandchildren - Cara and Clodagh & Baby Shay. her in-laws - Colum, Gerry, Vanessa, Una, Odilia, Seamus, Bronagh, Orla and Ursula, her nephews and nieces and wider family circle.

The Anniversary Mass for Karen will be held in St. Mary's Chapel, Tamnaherin on Saturday 13th July at 7.30 pm.
Published in Derry Journal on July 12, 2019
