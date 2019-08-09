Home

WALKER JOSEPHINE
(JOSIE)
2nd Anniversary
In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother Josephine, who died on 10th August 2017. R.I.P. Also remembering at this time our dear sister Patricia.

If roses grow in heaven Lord,
Please pick a bunch for me,
Place them in my mother's arms,
And tell her they're from me,
Tell her that I love and miss her,
And when she turns to smile,
Place a kiss upon her cheek,
And hold her for a while,
Because remembering her is easy,
I do it every day,
But there's an ache within my heart,
That will never go away.

Always remembered and sadly missed by her loving son Redmond, daughter-in-law Deirdre, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Published in Derry Journal on Aug. 9, 2019
