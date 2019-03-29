Resources More Obituaries for JOSEPH QUIGLEY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? JOSEPH QUIGLEY

Memories Condolences QUIGLEY JOSEPH (JOE) 2nd Anniversary

In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather who died on 31st March 2017. R.I.P.



My life goes on without you,

And nothing is the same,

I have to hide the heartache,

When someone speaks your name.

Sad is my heart that loves you,

Silent the tears that fall,

Living my life without you,

Is the hardest part of all.



Will those who think of Joe today,

A little prayer to Jesus say.



Sadly missed and remembered by your loving wife Una xx



Mine is just a simple prayer,

God keep you in his tender care.



Love and miss you, Sean.



Daddy, there will never be another like you,

Thank you for all your love.



Maria and Meghan xo



Sleep in Heavenly peace.



Love and miss you forever Dad, Paul, Christine, Anna and Milo.



Forgive me Lord if I cry,

You wanted my Dad but so did I,

Look after him as he takes his rest,

For he was my Dad, the very best.



Love, Sineád, Paul, Gary, Ryan, Paul and Úna xoxo



Just a prayer from a son who loved you,

With memories fond and true,

In my heart you will live forever,

Because we thought the world of you,



Our Lady of Lourdes keep him safe.



Sadly missed Eamon, Annmarie, Alicia and Leah.



We love and miss you so much.

You know you are always in our thoughts,

And your "legacy" lives on in us and will never be "spent".



Ciaran, Julie, Eva and Maria xo



Those we love don't go away,

They walk beside us every day,

Unseen, unheard, but always near,

Still loved, still missed, still very dear.



Always remembered by Darren, Michelle, Joel, Ella and Lily.



I hold you close within my heart,

And there you shall remain,

To walk with me throughout my life,

Until we meet again.



Love, Joanne and Alex xo



Gone is the face we loved so dear,

Silent is the voice we loved to hear,

Too far away for sight or speech,

But not too far for thoughts to reach.

To remember him who once was here,

And who, though absent is just as dear.



Until we meet again always in our hearts,

The most beautiful daddy and grandad anyone could have.



"Love you as much", Catherine, Ghiyas, Tara and Sarah xxx



Eternal rest grant unto him O Lord. Published in Derry Journal on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices