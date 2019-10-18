COYLE JOSEPH 9th Anniversary

In loving memory of Joseph who passed on 15th October 2010.



At the rising sun and at its going down;

We remember him.

At the blowing of the wind and in the chill of winter;

We remember him.

At the opening of the buds and in the rebirth of spring;

We remember him.

At the blueness of the skies and in the warmth of summer;

We remember him.

At the rustling of the leaves and in the beauty of the autumn;

We remember him.

At the beginning of the year and when it ends;

We remember him.



Always remembered and missed by his family Derry, Belfast, Dublin and America. Published in Derry Journal on Oct. 18, 2019