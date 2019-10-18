|
COYLE JOSEPH 9th Anniversary
In loving memory of Joseph who passed on 15th October 2010.
At the rising sun and at its going down;
We remember him.
At the blowing of the wind and in the chill of winter;
We remember him.
At the opening of the buds and in the rebirth of spring;
We remember him.
At the blueness of the skies and in the warmth of summer;
We remember him.
At the rustling of the leaves and in the beauty of the autumn;
We remember him.
At the beginning of the year and when it ends;
We remember him.
Always remembered and missed by his family Derry, Belfast, Dublin and America.
Published in Derry Journal on Oct. 18, 2019