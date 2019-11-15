|
TIERNEY 10th November 2019, peacefully at Owenmore Care Home, Johnny (ex Docker), formerly of 15 Sugar House Lane and late of 140 Beechwood Avenue. Much loved husband of the late Peggy and loving father of the late Anthony and baby Hugh, guardian of Ann Sparks and the late Charlie. Funeral left Bradley & McLaughlin's Funeral Home on Tuesday 12th November at 6.20 p.m. to St. Columba's, Long Tower for Requiem Mass on Wednesday 13th November at 10 a.m. Burial followed afterwards in the City Cemetery. Will be sadly missed by all the family. St. Anthony and St. Martin pray for him. Rest in Peace.
Published in Derry Journal on Nov. 15, 2019