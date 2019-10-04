Resources More Obituaries for JOHN O'KANE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? JOHN O'KANE

Notice O'KANE JOHN The family of the late John O'Kane formerly of St. Columb's, Buncrana who died on 14th August in Auckland New Zealand wish to thank sincerely all those who sympathised with them in their recent sad loss. Our heartfelt thanks to all those who attended the funeral service and burial, to those who telephoned, travelled long distances, sent floral tributes, mass cards and messages of condolence. We wish to express our gratitude to the management, doctors, nurses and staff of West Harbour Gardens and North Shore Hospital, Auckland for their kindness and care. A special thanks to Fr. Walsh who celebrated the Requiem Mass and to the altar servers who assisted him. Grateful thanks to Danny McCarron and Raissa Grant for the beautiful music. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions.



Month's Mind Mass St. Mary's Oratory, Buncrana Monday 7th October at 10 a.m. Published in Derry Journal on Oct. 4, 2019