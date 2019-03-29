Home

McLAUGHLIN JOHN

4th Anniversary
April 1st
Remembered with love and treasured memories today and always.

Dearly missed by his loving wife Mary, his children Mary, John, Rory, Gavin, Paul, Brian and Mark, his grandchildren Rory, Conor, Jack, Harry, Matthew, Finn, Annabella, Tara, Ciara and Sophie; his sister, Sr. Anne MMM, Drogheda, son-in-law Tim, daughters-in-law Aine, Deirdre, Kate and Janice.

Forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers.

May he Rest in Peace.
Published in Derry Journal on Mar. 29, 2019
