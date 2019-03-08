|
McGRORY John F, died 25th February 2019 in Chicago R.I.P., formerly of 20 Benevenagh Gardens, Creggan, beloved husband of the late Judith A. McGrory (née May), devoted father of Daniel, (Cathy) McGrory, Nancy (Bill) Grabs and the late Jack McGrory; proud grandfather of Daniel, Tyler and Caitlin McGrory, and James, Anthony, and Jack Grabs; dear son of the late John and Mary (née McConnellogue); loving brother of Anna, Joan, Madeleine, Carmel, Marie, Danny, Loretta, Michael, Sharon, the late Dolores, Helen, Pauline and Patricia. Memorial Mass celebrated Saturday, March 2, 2019, at St. Michael Church, Orland Park, Illinois. Fondly remembered by his family circle in Derry, ROI, USA and England.
Published in Derry Journal on Mar. 8, 2019
