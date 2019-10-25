Home

McGOWAN JOHN
(Fahan & Carpet Centre, Derry)

1st Anniversary
31st October 2019
To us you are someone special, someone set apart,
Your memory will live forever engraved within our hearts.

Our Lady of Fatima, pray for John.

Loved and missed by your wife Margaret, son John and daughter's Claire, Eimear, Maggie and Orla, sons in law, grandchildren and extended family.

John's 1st Anniversary Mass will take place in St Mura's Church, Fahan on Wednesday 30th October at 7.30 p.m.
Published in Derry Journal on Oct. 25, 2019
