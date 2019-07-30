Resources More Obituaries for JOHN McEVOY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? JOHN McEVOY

Memories Condolences McEVOY John 2nd Anniversary



In loving memory of a loving husband, dad and grandfather who passed away on the 1st August 2017.



We little knew that morning that God was going to call your name,

In life we loved you dearly, in death we do the same.



It broke our hearts to lose you,

You did not go alone;

For part of us went with you,

The day God called you home.



You left us peaceful memories,

Your love is still our guide;

And though we cannot see you,

You are always at our side.



Our family chain is broken,

And nothing seems the same;

But as God calls us one by one,

The chain will link again.



Loved and missed, from your wife Mary Jo and your son Michael.



We thought of you today, but that is nothing new,

We thought about you yesterday and days before that too.

We think of you in silence, we often speak your name,

All we have are memories and your picture in a frame.



Your memory is a keepsake from which we'll never part,

God has you in his arms, we have you in our hearts.



Miss you always,Dad from Jeanette, Rudy,Shaughn and Mike-USA.



We're missing you a little more each time we hear your name.

We've cried so many tears yet our heart is broken just the same.

We miss our times together things in common we could share.

But, nothing fills the emptiness, now you're no longer there.

We have so many precious memories to last our whole life through.

Each one of them reminders of how much we're missing you



Miss you everyday Dad, from Margaret, Steven, Clara, Alex and Emma-Jayne.



Anniversary mass will be celebrated on Thursday 1st August in St Eugene's Cathedral at 7.30pm