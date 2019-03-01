Resources More Obituaries for JOHN HENDERSON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? JOHN HENDERSON

Notice HENDERSON JOHN

John's daughters Lisa, Mary and Michelle would like to express our heartfelt thanks and appreciation for all those who sympathised with us on the heartbreaking loss of our dad. Thank you to all who attended the funeral, sent Mass cards, sympathy cards and flowers and to those who provided food and helped out during the wake. We would also like to thank those who travelled long distances to be with us. We would especially like to thank all the staff of Ward 41, Altnagelvin Hospital and Ward 3, Waterside Hospital for the care and attention they provided to dad and for the compassion they afforded us as a family. Sincere thanks to Fr. Michael McCaughey for celebrating a lovely requiem mass and to Kathryn, Joanne and Declan for providing the beautiful music. Finally we would like to express our thanks to Bradley and McLaughlin for the professional and dignified manner in which they carried out the funeral arrangements. Please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our sincere appreciation.



Dad's months mind mass will be celebrated on Monday 4th March at 7pm in St. Patrick's Church, Pennyburn. Published in Derry Journal on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices Send Flowers Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.