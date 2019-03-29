Resources More Obituaries for JOHN DEVINE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? JOHN DEVINE

Notice DEVINE JOHN The family of the late John Devine, 27 Prehen Park, Derry wish to offer their sincere thanks to everyone for the love and support shown to us during John's illness and throughout the wake and funeral. Thank you to all the kind neighbours, friends and family who called to the wake and funeral and gave support throughout. Thank you for all who sent mass cards and sympathy cards and to everybody who provided emotional and practical support at such a difficult time. Special word of thanks to: Dr Claire Sweeney, Cityview Medical for going above and beyond her duty. The staff of the Foyle Hospice for all their support and kindness shown to both John and his family. The staff in Ward 4D in the Royal Victoria Hospital and the staff in Ward 7 in Altnagelvin Hospital. Father Seán O'Donnell for a beautiful funeral mass and burial. A word of thanks also for the other priests who visited the home, Fr Michael Canny, Father Malachy Gallagher, Father Michael Doherty, Father John Doherty, Father Declan Boland and Father Eugene Boland. The Meehan Family for everything they did for us words will never be enough. Jude Maguire for his sensitive and professional handling of all the arrangements. As it is impossible to thank everyone individually we trust that this acknowledgement will be accepted as a token of our gratitude and appreciation. You have all eased our burden during this difficult time and our hearts are filled with gratitude.



John's Month's Mind mass will be held on Thursday 4th April in St Columb's Church, Chapel Road, Derry at 7.30pm, all are welcome. Published in Derry Journal on Mar. 29, 2019