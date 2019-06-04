FOLEY JOE 1st Anniversary

Treasured memories of a dear husband, father and granda who died on 5th June 2018.



We thought of you today, but that is nothing new.

We thought about you yesterday and the days before that too.

We think of you in silence and often speak your name,

All we have are memories and your picture in a frame.

Your memory is our keepsake, with which we will never part,

God has you in His keeping, we have you in our hearts.



Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by your wife Susie, Son Kevin, daughter Ann, Grandchildren Orla, Bronagh, Lana and entire family circle



Rest in Peace.