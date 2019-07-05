Home

JOAN McGEADY

JOAN McGEADY Memories
McGEADY JOAN
38th Anniversary
5th July
We thought of you today,
But that is nothing new,
We thought of you yesterday,
And will tomorrow too,
We think of you in silence,
And make no outward show,
For what it meant to lose you,
Only those who love you know,
Remembering you is easy,
We do it everyday,
It's the heartache of losing you,
That will never go away.

Remembered always by your children Catherine, Michael, Joanne and families and the O'Kane, Hegarty, McCluskey and Boyle families Derry, Scotland and Donegal.
Published in Derry Journal on July 5, 2019
