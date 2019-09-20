Home

MOORE JIM 4th Anniversary
In loving memory of Jim Moore, who died on 22nd September 2015.

Gone from our home that smiling face,
The cheerful happy ways,
The heart that won so many friends,
In bygone happy days.

Lonely is the home without you,
Life to us is not the same,
All the world would be like Heaven,
If we could have you back again.
In dreams we see his smiling face,
And kiss his tender brow,
But in our aching hearts we know,
We have no father now.

We sat beside your bedside,
Our hearts were crushed and sore,
We did our duty to the end,
Till we could do no more.
In tears we watched you sinking,
We watched you fade away,
And though our hearts were breaking,
We knew you could not stay.
You left behind some aching hearts,
That loved you most sincere,
We never shall and never will,
Forget you Father dear.

Our Lady Pray for him

Always loved and sadly missed by your wife, son, daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Published in Derry Journal on Sept. 20, 2019
