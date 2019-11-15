|
|
|
McCORMICK JEAN 1st Anniversary
In loving memory of a dear sister-in-law and auntie, who passed away on 19th November 2018.
We hold you close within our hearts,
And there you shall remain.
To walk with us throughout our lives,
Until we meet again.
So rest in peace dear loved one,
And thanks for all you've done,
We pray that God has given you,
The crown you've truly won.
Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.
Remembered always by Margaret, Brian, Catriona, Mairead, Gregory and Fidelma.
Anniversary Mass will be celebrated in St. Patrick's Church, Claudy on Tuesday 19th November 2019 at 7.30 p.m.
Published in Derry Journal on Nov. 15, 2019