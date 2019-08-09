McIVOR JAMES JOSEPH 4th Anniversary

Precious memories of a loving and devoted husband and father, grandfather and great grandfather James who died on 14th August 2015.



Always so good, unselfish and kind,

None on this earth your equal I'll find,

Honourable and true in all your ways,

Loving and faithful to the end of your days,

Honest and liberal, ever upright,

Just in your judgement, always right;

Loved by your friends and all whom you knew,

One in a million, that husband was you.



Loved and sadly missed James, your wife Betty x



Gone is the face we loved so dear,

Silent is the voice we loved to hear,

Too far away for sight or speech,

But not too far for thought to reach,

Sweet to remember Daddy who once was here,

And who, though absent, is just as near.



Forever in our hearts, your daughters Martha, Elizabeth, Diana, Paula, Bernadette, Lisa, Julie-Ann and Jennifer xxxxxxxx



Beautiful memories treasured forever,

Of the love and happiness we shared together,

Remembrance is a golden chain that links us till we meet again.

In our hearts you always stay, loved and remembered every day,

No verse can say, no flowers repay, how much we lost four years today,

Memories are like threads of gold, they never tarnish nor grow old,

Close to our hearts Daddy, you will always stay,

Loved and remembered every day.



Remembered with love, your sons James, Brian, John, Ronald, Paul, Mark, Andrew, Barry and Gregory.



Our Lady of Knock pray for him. Published in Derry Journal on Aug. 9, 2019