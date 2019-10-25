Resources More Obituaries for JAMES DUFFY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? JAMES DUFFY

DUFFY JAMES (J.P.) Died 24th August 2019

Marian, Deirdre and James, the children of the late James Duffy (JP) would like to express sincere thanks to our extended family, kind friends, thoughtful neighbours and all those who sympathised and supported us during our recent sad bereavement. We would like to acknowledge everyone who attended the wake and funeral, who sent flowers, sympathy and Mass cards, and who offered their time and assistance throughout this period. We found great comfort in your kind care and support.

Thank you to the priests of the Parish, Fr Paul Farren and Fr Patrick Lagan for remembering dad so thoughtfully at his lovely Requiem Mass, and thank you to Maurice Kelly and Emer McCallion for the most beautiful music and singing.

To Kieran O'Brien, our grateful appreciation for the sensitive and dignified manner in which the funeral was conducted.

A special thank you to Bryson Care and North West Care for their exceptional care, dedication and support during dad's final year at home.

A heartfelt and enduring thanks to the committed staff of the Renal Unit in Altnagelvin Hospital who looked after dad conscientiously and compassionately for so long, ensuring his best comfort and medical attention during his prolonged time on dialysis. We valued their professionalism and unwavering care, as did our dad. Thank you also to the reliable and amiable ambulance crews who assisted dad on his regular visits to the hospital.

A huge thank you to all the staff at the Foyle Hospice for providing dignified, respectful, personal, emotional and spiritual care at the end of dad's life for which we shall be forever grateful.



