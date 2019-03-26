|
FORDE Irene 2nd Anniversary
In loving memory of a dear mammy and granny, who died on 28th March 2017.
If we could visit Heaven, even for a day,
Maybe for a moment the pain would go away.
We'd put our arms around you and whisper words so true,
That living life without you is the hardest thing to do.
No matter how we spend our days, no matter what we do,
No morning dawns, or evening falls, when we don't think of you.
Always remembered and sadly missed by daughter Jennifer, son-in-law Liam and grandson Owen.
Published in Derry Journal on Mar. 26, 2019
