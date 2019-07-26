CARLIN HUGO 3rd Anniversary To the beautiful memory of Hugo who died 29th July 2016.



"Music when soft voices die, vibrates in the memory"



When I think about the happiness that you and I shared,

And all the things you said and done,

To show how much you cared.

Although we seldom mentioned it,

We both knew it was true,

We had the kind of happiness life gave to very few.

A home we both cherished, a family we held dear,

And love for one another, that grew deeper every year.

So may the winds of love blow softly to that quiet lovely place,

To where my love is sleeping who can never be replaced.



Missing you today and everyday, your loving wife Marie x



Our Dad was a man who had smiles to brighten our day,

Who always made us feel good with his warm words of praise,

And what's more he knew what to do, to make dreams come true.

Our Dad was someone who always had good stories to tell,

But just as importantly, he knew how to be a good listener as well.

He was patient and kind and our very best friend,

Today, we are holding on to the beautiful memories,

That have made us the people we are today.

We love and miss you everyday Daddy.



Your loving daughters Aine & Mairead, sons in-law Jason & Ronan. Published in Derry Journal on July 26, 2019