Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for HARRY KERLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HARRY KERLIN

Memories Condolences

HARRY KERLIN Memories
KERLIN HARRY 1st Anniversary
Precious memories of a Loving Husband, Devoted Father and Grandfather who died on September 21st 2018.

Sadly missed along life's way,
Quietly remembered every day,
No longer in our lives to share,
But in our hearts you are always there.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Much loved and sadly missed by your wife Eileen, sons Michael, Brendan, Niall, Shane, Gerald and Owen, daughter Mary, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, all your grandchildren and the entire family circle.

1st Anniversary Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary's Church, Altinure on Sat. 21st Sept at 6pm.
Published in Derry Journal on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.