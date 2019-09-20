|
KERLIN HARRY 1st Anniversary
Precious memories of a Loving Husband, Devoted Father and Grandfather who died on September 21st 2018.
Sadly missed along life's way,
Quietly remembered every day,
No longer in our lives to share,
But in our hearts you are always there.
Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.
Much loved and sadly missed by your wife Eileen, sons Michael, Brendan, Niall, Shane, Gerald and Owen, daughter Mary, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, all your grandchildren and the entire family circle.
1st Anniversary Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary's Church, Altinure on Sat. 21st Sept at 6pm.
Published in Derry Journal on Sept. 20, 2019