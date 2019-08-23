Resources More Obituaries for GONNIE TOLAND Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? GONNIE TOLAND

Notice TOLAND GONNIE



Gonnie's children, Clare, Catherine, Shaun, Colette, Paul and Mark and his entire family circle would like to thank all those who sympathised with us on the loss of our beloved Daddy, Granda, Great Granda, Father-in-law, Brother, Brother-in-law and Uncle. A sincere thank you to all who attended the wake and Funeral, with a special thanks to those who travelled long distances to be with us. Thank you to the Pink Ladie's Support Group for providing the food throughout the wake and those who sent cards and flowers, from home and abroad. We sincerely thank all who provided great medial and nursing care for Gonnie; the Doctors and Staff at Quayside Medical Practice, Doctors and Staff at The Royal Victoria and Altnagelvin Hospitals, together with a heartfelt, special thanks to the Management and Staff at Daleview Nursing Home who went above and beyond the call of duty in their care of Gonnie over the last two and a half years and especially for the sensitive nature of their ministrations to him as he passed. Thanks to the Priests of Waterside Parish, to Fr. Michael McGahey for celebrating the beautiful Requiem Mass and Homily and to the family members who participated in the Funeral Service by their readings and presentation of gifts. We extend a particular thanks to Laura Keogh and Lawrence Quigg for their beautiful and sensitive singing and music and to Bradley and McLaughlin, Funeral Directors, for their respect, care and support during the wake and Funeral.



In life we loved you dearly,

In death we love you still,

In our hearts you hold a place,

No one else can fill.



Gonnie's Month's Mind will be celebrated in St. Patrick's Church, Pennyburn on Sunday 25th August at 12 noon. All welcome. Published in Derry Journal on Aug. 23, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices Send Flowers Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.