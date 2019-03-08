Home

GERARD HEGARTY

HEGARTY Gerard

12th March 2016
3rd Anniversary
Precious memories of a devoted father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother Gerard, who passed away on the 12th March 2016.

Those we hold most dear never truly leave us.
They live on in the kindness they showed,
The comfort they shared,
And the love they brought to our lives.

Sadly missed by John, Noeleen, Brian, Fidelma and families.

O Sacred Heart of Jesus I place all my trust in thee.
Published in Derry Journal on Mar. 8, 2019
