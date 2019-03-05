|
DOHERTY GERARD 8th Anniversary
In loving memory of a devoted father and grandfather who died on 6th March 2011.
No matter how our lives may change,
Or whatever we may do,
We will never forget the precious years,
The ones we shared with you.
Always remembered by your loving sons Damian, John, Gerard and Ray, daughters, Hilary, Ursula and Reba and extended family.
Also remembering at this time our loving mother and grandmother Phyllis, who passed away 15th June 2018.
Published in Derry Journal on Mar. 5, 2019
