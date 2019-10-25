Resources More Obituaries for GEORGIE CAMPBELL Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? GEORGIE CAMPBELL

Memories Condolences CAMPBELL Georgie (Jr.) 28th October 2018

In proud and loving memory of a beautiful caring son, brother, brother-in-law, daddy and partner on this his first anniversary in Heaven.



There is always a face before us,

A voice we would love to hear,

A smile we will always remember,

Of a son we loved so dear,

If tears could build a stairwell,

And memories were a lane,

We would walk right up to heaven,

And bring you home again.



Always remembered, loved and sadly missed by your heartbroken Mum and Dad, forever in our hearts.



You were such a special daddy in whom we could confide,

Always loving and caring, always by our side,

We shared so much happiness, in times of yesterday,

And to say how much we miss you,

We would never find a way.

When we think of all the memories that will never fade away,

We are so thankful to have a daddy,

Who loved us every day.



Loved and sadly missed by your daughter Chloe and son James.



Treasured memories of a loving brother.



You give us years of happiness, then sorrow came with tears,

You left us lovely memories we will treasure through the years,

Along the road of suffering you found a little lane,

That took you up to heaven and ended all your pain.



Sadly missed and forever in our hearts, sister Jennifer, Sean, Connor and Clodagh, Aaron, Sinead, Noah and Harry and Caolan.



I only miss you every minute of every day,

You will never truly be gone,

I will hold you safe in my heart,

And love you forever.



Sorely missed by your girlfriend Nicole.



1st Anniversary Mass will be celebrated in St. Patrick's Church, Pennyburn on Monday 28th October at 7p.m. All welcome. Published in Derry Journal on Oct. 25, 2019